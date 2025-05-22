Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Price Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) rose 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 152,459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,180,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

VRRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.64%. Verra Mobility’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $454,497.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,626.12. The trade was a 94.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Verra Mobility by 5.9% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

