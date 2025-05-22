Pacific Center for Financial Services Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,033,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,397,643,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031,178 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 401.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,789,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 403.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,256,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,834,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,433,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,031,122,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,429,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $818,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $50.04 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

