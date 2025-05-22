ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.60% and a negative net margin of 26.48%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

CNET stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.76. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZW Data Action Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

