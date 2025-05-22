Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $136.60, but opened at $133.76. Airbnb shares last traded at $132.45, with a volume of 751,007 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.43.

Airbnb Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $79.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,792,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,103,865. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $101,507.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,519 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,990.19. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,414,534 shares of company stock worth $175,979,857. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

