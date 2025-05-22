JT Stratford LLC Buys New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 4.1%

DECK stock opened at $123.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $158.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $93.72 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Deckers Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.