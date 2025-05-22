JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $585.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $556.01 and a 200 day moving average of $583.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.