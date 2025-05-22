JT Stratford LLC Decreases Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

JT Stratford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

