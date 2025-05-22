Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,871,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 1,930,518 shares.The stock last traded at $164.28 and had previously closed at $165.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,737 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.