Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 3,700 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$41,995.00.
Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 14th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$41,475.00.
- On Monday, May 12th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 60,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total value of C$679,200.00.
AGF Management Price Performance
Shares of AGF.B opened at C$11.17 on Thursday. AGF Management Limited has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$713.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
