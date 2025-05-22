Kevin Andrew Mccreadie Sells 3,700 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$41,995.00.

Kevin Andrew Mccreadie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Wednesday, May 14th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 3,500 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$41,475.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 60,000 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total value of C$679,200.00.

AGF Management Price Performance

Shares of AGF.B opened at C$11.17 on Thursday. AGF Management Limited has a 52-week low of C$7.37 and a 52-week high of C$11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$713.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AGF.B. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGF Management

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.