GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.70, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $375.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. GDS updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GDS opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. GDS has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GDS by 30.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 89,059 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Raymond James raised shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.48.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

