Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $395.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 0.31. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $426.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.90 and a 200-day moving average of $319.34.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elbit Systems

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 3,461.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,837,000 after buying an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.