Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

UTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

UTI opened at $35.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.60. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Technical Institute

In other news, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,360.03. The trade was a 18.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $917,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,180.56. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,890. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

