Elequin Capital LP Acquires Shares of 117 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,706,000.

IWF stock opened at $393.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $388.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

