PharVision Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.69.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.