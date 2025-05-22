Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Today – May 21st

CSX, Union Pacific, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Norfolk Southern, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the quantities of fertilizer products—such as nitrogen, phosphate or potash blends—that producers, distributors and retailers hold on hand at any given time to meet agricultural demand. Maintaining appropriate stock levels helps ensure a steady supply, buffer against production or transport disruptions and stabilize market prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. 5,692,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,842,675. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $225.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.88 and a 200-day moving average of $233.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $87.72.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average of $242.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $277.60.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,859,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,367,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

