DCM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 3.8% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIG opened at $82.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.67%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

