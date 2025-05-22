700 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Bought by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $55.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.73%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

