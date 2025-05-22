Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Repsol had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

