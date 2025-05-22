Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, Zacks reports.

Microbot Medical Stock Performance

MBOT opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Microbot Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microbot Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microbot Medical stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Microbot Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.