NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Issues Earnings Results

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 101.17% and a negative net margin of 93.80%.
NanoVibronix Stock Performance
Shares of NAOV opened at $1.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $971,376.00, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.03. NanoVibronix has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.
About NanoVibronix
