Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VNQ stock opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.61. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

