Legacy Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,626 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 5.4% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 653,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $33.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.