Pacific Center for Financial Services Has $51.35 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Center for Financial Services cut its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 13.2% of Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $51,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 756,990 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,593,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,886,000 after purchasing an additional 52,235 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $513.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.61. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $321.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

