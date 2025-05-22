Highview Capital Management LLC DE Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $103.77 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $447.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.