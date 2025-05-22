RB Capital Management LLC Sells 132 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $234.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.59 and a fifty-two week high of $239.32. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 12.45%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Management from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.29.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 19,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $4,303,870.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,158,100.47. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.51, for a total value of $1,304,087.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at $12,646,598.37. This trade represents a 9.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,522 shares of company stock worth $18,084,124 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

