RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,415 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.