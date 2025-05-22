Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.0% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,852.74. This trade represents a 11.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,682.96. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,451 shares of company stock valued at $743,024. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $322.63 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.27 and a 12 month high of $323.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $130.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.05%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

