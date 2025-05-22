Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lowered its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Watsco accounts for approximately 6.9% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. owned about 0.06% of Watsco worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 130,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Watsco by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,446,000 after buying an additional 16,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Watsco by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 8,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Watsco in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $475.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.83.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $459.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $488.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.11. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.08 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.24%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

