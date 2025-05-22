Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Sells 747 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lowered its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.3% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $305.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.37 and its 200 day moving average is $267.21. The company has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.12. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

