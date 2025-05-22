Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Sells 405 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $47.71 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

