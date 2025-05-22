Poehling Capital Management INC. Lowers Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of MOS opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

