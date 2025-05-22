Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX opened at $111.84 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

