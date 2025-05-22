IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on IDACORP from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.14.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDA

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $115.99 on Thursday. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $90.64 and a 1 year high of $120.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $432.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.24 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in IDACORP by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.