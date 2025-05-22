UBS Group Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $230.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WIX. Barclays raised their target price on Wix.com from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra Research cut Wix.com from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $152.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.65. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $137.94 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 63.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

