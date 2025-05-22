Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXC. KeyCorp cut shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Exelon Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Exelon by 26.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after acquiring an additional 70,248 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 24.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

