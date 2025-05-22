Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Stock Price

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

MGE Energy Stock Down 1.7%

MGEE stock opened at $90.49 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.48.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.42 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,451.56. The trade was a 4.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 656.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 507.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

