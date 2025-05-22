Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.70 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CAAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Corporación América Airports in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.40 price target on the stock.

Shares of Corporación América Airports stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.44. Corporación América Airports has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporación América Airports will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Corporación América Airports by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

