Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Announces Earnings Results

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 million.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CCIF opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.27%.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

