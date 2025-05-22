MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,483 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 663.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.53 and a 1 year high of $130.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 694.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.