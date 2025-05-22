MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,546 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.11 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.69.

In other news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

