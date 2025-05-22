Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 118,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.24% of Carpenter Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total value of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. This represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $230.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $95.17 and a 52-week high of $236.59.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRS. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

