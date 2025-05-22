BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 230,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 703.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. This represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,178,500 shares of company stock valued at $241,903,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $85.70 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $87.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.