Harmony Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Harmony Asset Management LLC reduced its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $213.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.67. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

