MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $849,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $213.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.67. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $172.51 and a 1-year high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

