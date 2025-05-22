Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 69 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.2% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 105,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 474.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 3.1%

MMM stock opened at $149.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a 12 month low of $96.76 and a 12 month high of $156.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.