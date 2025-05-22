iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Headinvest LLC’s Largest Position

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.8%

IJR opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

