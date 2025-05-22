3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,574,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,493,655,000 after buying an additional 280,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in 3M by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after buying an additional 755,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in 3M by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after buying an additional 1,248,093 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in 3M by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,456,000 after buying an additional 479,621 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $636,767,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of MMM opened at $149.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $96.76 and a 1-year high of $156.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. Analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on 3M from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

