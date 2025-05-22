Harmony Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harmony Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.7% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,864 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $255.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

