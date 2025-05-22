Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Cintas Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $221.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $228.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

