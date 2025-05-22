Navalign LLC Buys 159 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after buying an additional 784,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after buying an additional 548,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after purchasing an additional 718,880 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $82.98 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Argus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.72.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

